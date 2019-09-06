Police in Surfside Beach, SC, cite 34 for violating town curfew during Hurricane Dorian

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTV) - Police in Surfside Beach, S.C., cited 34 people for breaking the town curfew during Hurricane Dorian on Thursday.
“The purpose was to protect life and property. I realize that getting a citation is never pleasant, but those who were cited were not coming or going from work or involved in essential activities. Those cited were sightseeing during a hurricane and placing themselves, their passengers,and our first responders in harm’s way,” wrote Chief Kenny Hofmann in a Facebook post.
The curfew was put in place on Wednesday as the outer bands of the storm started to bring gusty winds and driving rain through the area.
It ordered that anyone remaining in Surfside Beach must stay inside “until further notice.” The town was under a declared State of Emergency.
According to Chief Hofmann, in the 35 hours that the curfew was in place, Surfside Beach police officers conducted a total of 222 contacts of vehicles and pedestrians who appeared in violation of the curfew. 8 of those cited were residents of Surfside Beach, the remainder were non-residents.
Chief Hofmann also praised the action’s of his officers during the storm, writing “I am extremely proud of your police officers for remaining vigilant and dedicated. They could have easily stayed dry in their cars and waited for crimes of opportunity to occur. Every Surfside Beach Police Officer went home wet and tired at the end of this event.”
The curfew was repealed on Friday morning.
