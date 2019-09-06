Police searching for armed robber in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A robbery in northwest Charlotte on Monday, August 19, took place at the CVS off of Kendall Drive.
The incident occurred shortly before 7:45 p.m. when the suspect entered the establishment and displayed a firearm before demanding property.
While inside the store, the suspect discharged the firearm and fled the scene. Officers arrived shortly after but he still has not been located.
The individual is described as a light-skinned black male, standing around 5′8″ with a slim build. He was wearing all black and carrying a blue and gray duffel bag.
Anyone with additional information about the case or the suspect is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704.334.1600.
