Pair arrested in connection with Burke County teen’s death

RHODHISS, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two individuals believed to be involved with a teenager’s death in Burke County on Thursday.
Matthew Dylan Buckles, 20, and Ryleigh Elizabeth Waldrop, 28, have both been charged and taken into custody after the body of 19-year-old Dylan Thomas Deaton was found on the side of Weaver Lane in Rhodhiss.
An ensuing investigation into the matter found that Deaton was restrained and beaten at Buckles’ residence off of Raintree Street in Connelly Springs by several different people. Following the attack, Deaton was taken and dumped on the side of Weaver Lane.
Warrants for the matter were then issued for Buckles and Waldrop. Buckles has been charged with accessory after the face, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury.
Waldrop has also been charged with accessory before the fact to a felony. An additional warrant has been issued for Tristan Claude Eugene Shoup, 20, for accessory after the face of unspecified murder, felonious kidnapping and felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.
