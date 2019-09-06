Over 63,000 without power as Dorian lashes Cape Fear

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Tens of thousands of people are without power as Hurricane Dorian lashed the Cape Fear region.
Over 63,000 have lost service, according to various outage maps across the area.
Here are the current outage numbers as of 6:30 a.m. Friday:
Duke Energy Progress
- Bladen County - 1,011
- Brunswick County - 8,869
- Columbus County - 2,086
- New Hanover County - 22,229
- Pender County - 5,460
Brunswick Electric
- Brunswick County - 19,478
- Columbus County - 773
- Bladen County - 44
Four-County Electric
- Bladen County - 854
- Columbus - 269
- Pender County - 1,806
Jones-Onslow Electric
- Pender County - 533
North Carolina Emergency Management officials estimate that over 73,000 people are without power statewide as Dorian churns just off the coast.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.