Here’s a weekend forecast that doesn’t involve a hurricane!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Are you ready for the weekend… and for Dorian to be gone? Apparently, Dorian is just as ready to leave, as we are for him to leave. It is still a cat 1 storm but it is moving (actually flying) to the NE at 21 mph. Remember how the storm just sat over the northern Bahamas for almost two days? Well, now that it is done with land masses, it has really picked up the pace. -And no one is complaining!