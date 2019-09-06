Here’s a weekend forecast that doesn’t involve a hurricane!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Are you ready for the weekend… and for Dorian to be gone? Apparently, Dorian is just as ready to leave, as we are for him to leave. It is still a cat 1 storm but it is moving (actually flying) to the NE at 21 mph. Remember how the storm just sat over the northern Bahamas for almost two days? Well, now that it is done with land masses, it has really picked up the pace. -And no one is complaining!
The weekend looks pretty good for the Carolinas. Definitely much quieter than the past week. Highs will be close to 90° on both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances remain very low. The humidity shouldn’t be that bad either. Dew points will be in the low to mid 60s.
As we move into next week, the heat isn’t going anywhere. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s all week. Rain chances stand at about 20% each day.
Enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
