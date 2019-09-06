A glorious day on Surfside Beach for finding treasures and trash

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTV) - The day after Hurricane Dorian swept by the South Carolina coast bringing a churning sea, high water and gusty winds, residents in the Surfside and Myrtle Beach areas are cleaning up and assessing the damage.
Nate Anderson has reason to be happy. He’s able to open his Surfside Beach restaurant the Pizza Hyena. This is how it looked on Thursday, but today, he says he was fortunate.
“Very little damage if anything, little bit of water seeped into the doors, but we’ll be ready to go today," Anderson said.
On Thursday, waves pounded the pilings of the Garden City pier, here’s the same spot today. At Surfside Beach, all that churning water left behind some treasure, and a lot of trash.
“I came to look for shells, but when I saw all of the trash, I picked up the trash instead of the shells," said Kelly Clark.
She filled three bags with stuff like old goggles, sunglasses, shirts, and towels, and Kelly wasn’t the only one…
“I pick up the cigarette butts, the plastic, anything that doesn’t’ belong in water, I put it in my bag and I sort it," said Jeannette Cournoyer.
They’re grateful that Dorian didn’t cause more serious problems along the beach, and say picking up one piece at a time is a good way to help.
“It’s important right, for us to pick up after ourselves?" Clark added.
