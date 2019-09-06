Family, owners of grocery store on Hatteras, stays to help locals once Dorian passes

HATTERAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Lyndsi Sigmon and her husband Wesley used to live in Denver, Lincoln County, but moved to the Outer Banks in early 2018.
The family now lives on the furthest point in the island of Hatteras. They’re staying as Hurricane Dorian skirts along the coast, but the grandparents took their three kids back to Denver.
The family runs the only grocery store in Hatteras and feel responsible to stay open to help locals once the storm passes.
“Wesley stayed for Michael and Florence last year and I left with the kids. This year I thought I’m going to stay back with him,” Lyndsi Sigmon said.
The name of the grocery store is Village Market Red and White. The family took it over in March of 2018, updated and remodeled it to get it up and running again.
“Since we’re the only market or grocery store down this far, Wesley remained open today. And then he’ll be open tomorrow at least half a day just depending how early it comes or if it changes just kinda playing it by ear,” Lyndsi said Wednesday. “MVI is actually his supplier, which is located in Hickory, North Carolina. So they come twice a week down here. They came yesterday and brought in extra water and bread and all that stuff.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.