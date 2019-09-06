Early voting extended for several District 9 counties following Dorian impacts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four counties that closed early voting because of Hurricane Dorian will get a make-up day to vote early, the North Carolina State Board of Elections announced Friday.
The counties of Bladen, Cumberland, Robeson and Scotland in the Congressional District 9 special election were closed for certain portions of the one-stop early voting period.
The move comes after Dan Bishop and Dan McCready, candidates in the Sept. 10 special election for the vacant house seat in North Carolina’s 9th congressional district, called on the state board of elections to extend early voting due to Dorian’s impact on the Carolinas.
Early voting, including same-day registration, is ordered to take place as follows:
BLADEN COUNTY
Friday, Sept. 6: County Board of Elections office from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Tar Heel Municipal Building from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7: County Board of Elections office from 8:30 a.m. to 7p.m.; Tar Heel Municipal Building from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Saturday, Sept. 7: County Board of Elections office and East Regional Library from 8 a.m. to 2 p..m.
ROBESON COUNTY
Friday, Sept. 6: County Board of Elections office from 12 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.; All other one-stop sites from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7: County Board of Elections office from 7am to 7 p.m.; All other one-stop sites from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m:
SCOTLAND COUNTY
Saturday, Sept. 7: County Board of Elections office from 7 a.m. to 7p.m.
Bishop called for an extension of early voting into Saturday due to the effects of the hurricane that forced many poll sites to suspend voting.
McCready issued a statement Thursday afternoon calling on the state board of elections for expanded early voting.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections launched a website on Wednesday to keep voters informed about the effects of Hurricane Dorian on ongoing elections in the 3rd Congressional District, the 9th Congressional District and the city of Charlotte.
The site, www.ncsbe.gov/VotingandDisasters, includes county-by-county information on closings of one-stop early voting sites and county boards of elections offices, along with additional information for voters.
The board acknowledged that many counties with elections on Tuesday, Sept. 10, have announced that their early voting sites will be closed for parts of this week because of anticipated effects from Hurricane Dorian.
