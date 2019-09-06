Dorian exits, heat returns to Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dorian’s breezes across the eastern Piedmont and Sandhills will subdue throughout the morning.
After starting out with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, highs will return to the lower 90s across the Charlotte metro area and the Piedmont with afternoon temperatures only reaching the 70s and 80s in the Mountains.
This weekend kicks off a late summer heatwave of sort as a result of an upper-level ridge of high pressure settling over the Southeastern U.S.
Expect daytime high temperatures in the lower 90s in the beginning of next week along with an increase in humidity. We’ll stay dry in the meantime; however, rain showers and thunderstorms will return to the region by the middle of week as tropical moisture return to the Carolinas.
By the way, there are only 13 days until the start of the fall equinox on September 23.
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
