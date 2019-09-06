3 detained, 1 injured in shooting in northeast Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were detained and one person was injured after a shooting in a northeast Charlotte shopping center Friday afternoon.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Harris Houston Road.
Officers responded to the area around 4 p.m. and found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries .
Police say they have 3 people detained and are actively investigating now.
There’s no word on what happened in the shooting and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.