3 detained, 1 injured in shooting in northeast Charlotte shopping center
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Harris Houston Road. (Source: Ron Lee | WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | September 6, 2019 at 5:23 PM EDT - Updated September 6 at 6:07 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were detained and one person was injured after a shooting in a northeast Charlotte shopping center Friday afternoon.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Harris Houston Road.

Officers responded to the area around 4 p.m. and found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries .

Police say they have 3 people detained and are actively investigating now.

There’s no word on what happened in the shooting and no further information was released.

