Deputies, DEA make $1.1 million drug bust in SC

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced details Thursday of a major drug bust.
Sgt. J.T. Foster said the Special Investigations Division, in a joint operation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, took about 50 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as some weapons, off the streets.
Also seized during the bust Wednesday was a large sum of cash, Foster said.
Anderson County officers worked with DEA agents in an ongoing investigation to seize about 22 kilograms of methamphetamine, three firearms and the cash, Foster said.
The street value of the drugs would be $1.1 million, representing an estimated 42,000 doses of methamphetamine, that were headed for Anderson County streets, Foster said.
Officials did not release any information about arrests.
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.