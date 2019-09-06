Coastal residents prepare to weather the hurricane Thursday night as Dorian moves past Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While thousands of people have evacuated from the North Carolina coast, many have chosen to stay home and ride out the storm in their own houses.
Wesley Sigmon, a resident of Hatteras Island, used to live in the Charlotte area. He and his family now live in Hatteras and are staying on the island as Hurricane Dorian passes through. Sigmon and his family were still enjoying the calm before the storm early Thursday evening. He spoke to WBTV in a FaceTime interview.
“We’re starting to get a little bit of rain and wind. It’s been starting in the last 30 minutes or so, otherwise it’s been a gorgeous day here believe it or not,” explained Sigmon.
Sigmon and his family own a grocery store on the island. He said they aren’t afraid of the storm.
"It's not scary. It's just kind of nerve-wracking knowing that it's coming and waiting to see what's gonna happen,” said Sigmon,
Becki Heffner, a Belmont native and Carolina Beach resident, made the decision not to leave her coastal home. She said she will be helping care for her neighbor who recently suffered a stroke. She also spoke to WBTV via FaceTime Thursday night.
"This morning was really scary. I think the outer bands came through," said Heffner.
Heffner recorded video of the strong wind and rain around her home. She said she is worried about trees coming down near the house.
“The unknown of not knowing what’s going to happen between now and 6 a.m. in the morning. Night storms are very scary,” explained Heffner.
Wilmington resident Michael Faulkner took photos of several downtown businesses that had been boarded up in the Port City.
“Most of the businesses have been boarded up and a lot of people are just gonna try and ride out the storm,” Faulkner told WBTV in a FaceTime interview. “I think Wilmington is as ready as we can be and time will tell.”
