Charlotte women offers space for families effected by Dorian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It can be a helpless feeling, just watching Hurricane Dorian tear through its path.
“My heart goes out,” Jo Elizabeth Sobolewski says. “I wanted to do something.”
From utter destruction in the Bahamas, to flooding in Charleston, to a tornado on Emerald Isle, this Charlotte woman is watching and wants to do what she can.
“The most important thing is to have a place to stay,” she says. “To have a roof over your head.”
She remembers when the 2004 tsunami hit, helping with neighborhood bake sales. And Katrina, when neighbors were taking in evacuees.
“I loved that idea,” she says. “So now, we’re in a position where we can do it.”
She has posted on Facebook, spreading the word that now, her doors are open. It has been met with hundreds of likes, and comments.
“It’s a lot of response,” she says. “And I hope people share that, and get it to the people who really need it.”
She has a friend on the Abaco Islands, who she called about this idea.
“I said, ‘I know it’s far, but if there’s anyone willing to travel over here, because they have lost everything, I mean just everything. So, if they can get here, we’re here for them,’” Sobolewski told her.
