66-year-old woman dies after crash involving motorcycle in Boone

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed after a crash involving a motorcycle in Boone Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Boone Police Department, the incident happened in the area of East King Street near Forrest Hill Drive on Tuesday around 3 p.m.
Officers responded to the area for a wreck involving a motorcycle.
Police say 66-year-old Mary Jo Shane was found unresponsive at the scene. She was flown to the hospital where she passed away from injuries suffered in the crash.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Ms. Shane,” a press release from the Boone Police Department read.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.