15-year-old reported missing in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are looking for a 15-year-old who was reported missing in Matthews Wednesday morning.
According to the Town of Matthews, 15-year-old Vanessa Romero was last seen Wednesday morning on Ablow Drive in Matthews.
Romero is described as a Hispanic female, standing 5′8″ tall, and weighing around 200 pounds, with dark red hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black tank top, a long black knit sweater, grey spandex shorts and black air Jordan shoes with silver and pink on them.
Officials say she could possibly be in the Union County area riding in a white 2013 Honda Accord four-door with a North Carolina registration plate number of FJL-7670.
If anyone knows of her whereabouts, please call 704-847-5555 or 911.
