Silver Alert issued for man reported missing from Charlotte, possibly headed to Salisbury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a man who was reported missing from Charlotte Wednesday night.
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 26-year-old Justin Michael Ranzinger
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Ranzinger, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
He is described as a white male, standing 5′10″ tall, weighing around 140 pounds with short brown hair and green eyes.
Officials say he was last seen on North Tryon Street, possibly wearing light blue jeans, a red long-sleeve shirt with black stripes, brown sneakers and a black hat. Officials say he could be headed to Salisbury.
Anyone with information about Ranzinger’s whereabouts should call CMPD at 704-336-2373.
