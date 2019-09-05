Person killed after car crash leads to shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a person was killed after a car crash led to a shooting in northeast Charlotte Wednesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the area of West Sugar Creek Road and North Tryon Street around 8:45 p.m.
Officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles in a parking lot and a male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified and police did not say how old he was.
Police say preliminary information indicates that the victim and suspect were involved in an accident which led to an argument. The victim reportedly got out of the car and was shot by the suspect.
Police say the suspect remained on scene and rendered aid to the victim.
This is an ongoing, active investigation and no further information was released.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.