Grammy-award winning producer and songwriter, Lashawn Daniels, dies in SC wreck

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Coroner confirmed Grammy-award winning producer and songwriter, Lashawn Daniels, died in a wreck in South Carolina on Tuesday. Daniels was 41.
The wreck happened at 4:25 p.m. on S.C. 5 east of Rock Hill, according to S.C. Highway Patrol. A truck, driven by 32-year-old Jackie Dean Moss of Kings Mountain, and a van, driven by Daniels, were both involved in the crash and caught fire, the coroner says. Moss and Daniels both died at the scene.
A pick-up truck driving west on South Carolina Highway 5 “traveled left of center” and hit the two vehicles driving in the opposite direction.
Daniels, who is known in the music industry as Big Shiz, was credited as a writer for hit songs for many artists, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Whitney Houston. He also worked on songs with Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys and Mary J. Blige.
He won a Grammy in 2001 for best R&B song as a writer on “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child.
“It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, family member and friend Lashawn Daniels, who was the victim of a fatal car accident in South Carolina,” his wife April said in an Instagram post Wednesday.
“We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continuous outpouring of love and sympathy.”
Daniels visited WBTV’s Morning Break in July to promote the first ever “I Put Me On Music Conference” for independent artists.
The conference was held in uptown Charlotte and was an avenue for up and coming artists to learn how to be successful. The conference focused on songwriting and production.
His biography on the conference’s website credits him “as the ‘Secret Weapon’ behind many of today’s biggest stars.”
His work spans a variety of genres and his resume includes award-winning songs like “The Boy Is Mine” by Monica and Brandy, “Man Enough For Me” by Toni Braxton, “You Rock My World” by Michael Jackson and “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child.
Melanie Pratt, an on-air personality for Praise 100.9, told WBTV’s Dedrick Russell she recently met Daniels after he moved to Charlotte within the last year.
“Having known him just this short time I feel a tremendous loss,” said Pratt. “But I cannot imagine the people that actually did life with him every single day. As big as he was to music, he was a big heart and a big personality.”
Pratt met up with Daniels at the “I Put Me On Music Conference” in Charlotte.
She says the aspiring artists at the event were blown away with Daniels giving his time, contacts and advice to them.
“I’m devastated for people who lived up close to him,” said Pratt.
