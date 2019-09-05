Former Charlotte salon owner died in California boat fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lisa Fiedler, 52, was one of the 34 people who died in a boat fire in California this week.
Fiedler was born in Michigan, and followed her parents to Charlotte when her mother Nancy got a job with Carolina’s Health Care.
Almost 12 years ago, Fiedler left Charlotte as co-owner of Salon Botanical and moved to the Bay Area of California. She would fly back and take care of her Charlotte clients for close to two years after her move.
She was an experienced photographer, and apparently went on that boat trip over Labor Day to take photos underwater.
Lisa’s friends say she was recognized for her talent and infectious laugh.
Fiedler’s family is asking if you want to honor her life and spirit, to donate to the Humane Society of your choice.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.