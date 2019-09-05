Dorian’s outer bands bring gusty winds, rainfall near Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dorian will continue to spin northeastward near or just off the Carolina coast through tonight.
The main impact for the Charlotte will be the winds with widespread gusts of 20 to 30 mph across the area this afternoon to evening with isolated gusts approaching 40 mph southeast of Charlotte. Winds should slowly weaken this evening into tonight north and out into the Atlantic.
Any rain bands associated with Dorian will mainly stall out east of the I-77 corridor with isolated shower activity also developing over the mountains.
Breezes overcast skies and rain showers will cap high temperatures in the upper 70s across the eastern Piedmont and Sandhills communities while the Foothills, western Piedmont and Upstate SC communities will likely reach into the low 80s.
Rainfall totals are not expected to exceed 2-3”.
Starting tomorrow dry and warm conditions are expected lasting through the weekend.
