Dorian will make its closest pass to the Carolina coast through tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have tracked Dorian for more than a week now. The storm is finally impacting the NC and SC coast. Strong winds, heavy rain and high storm surge will be a problem at the coast all night.
Thankfully, by tomorrow, the storm will be back out to sea.
In the WBTV viewing area, we won’t see anything like the beaches will. We could see a few stray showers and feel a breeze at times, but no damaging wind or heavy rain are expected around here tonight. By Friday, the storm will be to the east of us – impacting only far eastern NC.
As the sun returns, we will begin to warm back up. Highs will reach the upper 80s on Friday and we will stay close to 90° right through the weekend. Rain chances remain low for the next three days.
By next week, the heat will continue. Highs will be in the upper 80s each day. Rain chances return by midweek.
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
