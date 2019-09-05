Tornado rips through RV park along NC coast, leaves trail of destruction

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Dorian strengthened to a Category 3 storm before moving across Carolina coastal waters Thursday morning, creating a path of wreckage in areas inland.
Counties along the coast continue to brace for a potential landfall. Tornado Warnings were issued for areas in both North and South Carolina, and formations were spotted in both states as they experienced strong wind gusts and hammering rainfall.
A tornado tore through parts of Emerald Isle, uprooting trees, knocking out power and destroying campers.
Town officials are not aware of any injuries. Photos were provided by Emerald Isle town officials of a damaged campground, showing collapsed walls, wooden beams, windows, and even a child Pack 'n Play.
A man at Twice the Ice, an ice business in the area, says he was servicing the ice machine when a tornado came through. He was able to get into his truck and is safe.
“Shortly after 9:00 am Thursday, Emerald Isle experienced a water spout / tornado,” the Town of Emerald Isle tweeted. “There is property damage in the vicinity of Islander and Reed Drives. Boardwalk RV Park suffered the most severe damage.”
The National Weather Service tweeted a picture of a waterspout off Emerald Isle around the same time, 9 a.m. “Please seen an interior room if you are under a Tornado WARNING along the Crystal Coast!” NWS urged.
Firefighters captured a tornado on video as it passed their fire station in Pender County. The video was taken along Highway 17 around 6:55 a.m., when a Tornado Warning was still in effect for the county.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper confirmed that a tornado touched down in Brunswick County, where a Tornado Warning was also in effect Thursday morning.
That warning expired at 8:15 a.m.
“If they have not evacuated at this point I’d get to the safest point I could,” Cooper said of those who did not evacuate.
Possible tornado sightings were also reported in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said a minor tornado may have touched down at 901 Westport in North Myrtle Beach, causing damage to a roof, WMBF News reports. No injuries were reported.
The eye of Dorian remains eerily close to the South Carolina coast. A turn toward the northeast is anticipated by Thursday night, and a northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is forecast on Friday.
The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline, WBTV meteorologist Jonathan Stacey says.
