Daniel Hemric establishes endowment scholarship at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

“Daniel’s support of the newly-relaunched motorsports program is extremely meaningful,” said Dr. Michael Quillen, vice president of academic programs at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. “Having a Cup driver from Kannapolis show interest in and support of motorsports at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College demonstrates the timeliness of the revamp of the program to address the immediate job needs in our area, as well as those of the future. It is partnerships like the one with Daniel that helps the college improve lives and build communities through public higher education and workforce development.”The first scholarship recipient will be announced this fall and will be awarded to one student to help cover tuition costs during the 2019-2020 school year. “Since relaunching Motorsports at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College we have increased enrollment in the program by over 50 percent,” said Pat Wood, Chair of the Motorsports Program at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. “We have updated the curriculum to address the immediate job needs in our service area as well as to prepare for jobs of the future. We have created a strong advisory committee and are growing partnerships with local leaders in this industry. This relationship with Daniel is so meaningful to our college and to our students’ futures.”