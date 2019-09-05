Daniel Hemric establishes endowment scholarship at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - NASCAR driver and Cabarrus County native Daniel Hemric has established the Daniel Hemric Be the Change Scholarship with the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation.
Starting this fall, the endowed scholarship is available annually to one student from Cabarrus or Rowan County that qualifies for financial aid and has chosen a field of study in motorsports, welding, or mechanical engineering.
“All my life, people have helped me with my career,” said Hemric, driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. “Kenzie (wife) and I discussed what we can do to pay that generosity forward, and this was something we both felt strongly about. I grew up in Kannapolis, North Carolina and there’s a good chance, had my racing career not continued, that I would have gone to Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and pursued certification in some sort of trade profession. That’s what these students are doing, so hopefully this scholarship will help them along the way, much like others have helped me.”
The timeliness of Hemric’s scholarship news coincides with the relaunch of the motorsports program this fall semester at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.
“Daniel’s support of the newly-relaunched motorsports program is extremely meaningful,” said Dr. Michael Quillen, vice president of academic programs at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. “Having a Cup driver from Kannapolis show interest in and support of motorsports at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College demonstrates the timeliness of the revamp of the program to address the immediate job needs in our area, as well as those of the future. It is partnerships like the one with Daniel that helps the college improve lives and build communities through public higher education and workforce development.”The first scholarship recipient will be announced this fall and will be awarded to one student to help cover tuition costs during the 2019-2020 school year. “Since relaunching Motorsports at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College we have increased enrollment in the program by over 50 percent,” said Pat Wood, Chair of the Motorsports Program at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. “We have updated the curriculum to address the immediate job needs in our service area as well as to prepare for jobs of the future. We have created a strong advisory committee and are growing partnerships with local leaders in this industry. This relationship with Daniel is so meaningful to our college and to our students’ futures.”
Scholarships are provided through the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation and students enrolled at Rowan Cabarrus Community College can discover more information about The Daniel Hemric Be the Change Scholarship online at www.rccc.edu/foudnation/apply-for-scholarships or by email at foundation@rccc.edu.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.