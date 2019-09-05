Charlotte Motor Speedway camp sites welcome coastal evacuees

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Motor Speedway’s camp sites are filling with people escaping Hurricane Dorian’s path.
“We just feel very grateful,” Floridian camper Ann Dykhuizen says.
More than 100 campers are cruising into Concord, to find a spot to stay for the remainder of the week.
“Two days ago, we were going to head to Myrtle Beach,” Nancy Daigler says. “But we thought, maybe not.”
When it came to evacuations, deciding if they should stay or go for many, was a no-brainer.
“It was real easy to figure out that we wanted to leave,” Bruce Torok says.
From Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and the North Carolina coast, these travelers hit the road early.
“To get ahead of the traffic,” Alyne Fulton says.
There at the Camping World Racing Resort and Rock City Campground on Bruton Smith Boulevard, these guests are staying for free, or at a discounted price, depending on their setup.
Representatives of the speedway site like Scott Cooper say they want to provide a place to keep people’s minds off the worst of it.
“It’s hard to imagine what people are thinking,” Cooper says. “When they’re considering losing not only their home, but all of their possessions.”
All the while, they are partnering with restaurants in the area to provide meals, and are providing other activities to keep the guests busy.
“It’s really nice to have people want you to come,” Fulton says.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.