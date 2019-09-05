Bishop, McCready call for NCSBE to extend early voting due to Hurricane Dorian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dan Bishop and Dan McCready, candidates in the Sept. 10 special election for the vacant house seat in North Carolina’s 9th congressional district, are calling on the state board of elections to extend early voting due to the impact of Hurricane Dorian on the Carolinas.
Bishop called for an extension of early voting into Saturday due to the effects of the hurricane that forced many poll sites to suspend voting.
McCready issued a statement Thursday afternoon calling on the state board of elections for expanded early voting.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections launched a website on Wednesday to keep voters informed about the effects of Hurricane Dorian on ongoing elections in the 3rd Congressional District, the 9th Congressional District and the city of Charlotte.
The site, www.ncsbe.gov/VotingandDisasters, includes county-by-county information on closings of one-stop early voting sites and county boards of elections offices, along with additional information for voters.
The board acknowledged that many counties with elections on Tuesday, Sept. 10, have announced that their early voting sites will be closed for parts of this week because of anticipated effects from Hurricane Dorian.
State Board staff says any decisions about changes to the election schedule or processes will be communicated to voters as quickly as possible through press releases, the State Board website and social media.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.