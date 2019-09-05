Alert neighbors spot suspicious vehicle, spoil break-in at Rowan County home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An alert neighbor apparently spoiled one man’s plan to break into a home.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, a woman spotted a suspicious vehicle at her neighbor’s home on Tuesday morning and decided to call 911. The woman told deputies she saw a white Nissan Altima pull into her neighbor’s driveway in the 8000 block of Old Concord Road.
Within minutes two Rowan deputies arrived and went inside an unlocked sliding glass door. One deputy called out to see if anyone was inside, and was met with a reply from a man coming out of the master bedroom.
That man, now identified as Jonathan Todd Trexler, was searched. Deputies reported finding marijuana and a glass smoking pipe.
A yellow plastic bag with a crystal-like substance inside was also found.
When asked why he was in the house, Trexler told deputies he was there to seek help. He said that a guy named Flip “handcuffed him” at the home of a woman named Cricket. Officers noted that they believed his behavior indicated he was under the influence.
Trexler, 51, of the 200 block of Kay Street, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering, felony possession a controlled substance schedule II, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance schedule VI up to a half an ounce, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor first-degree trespass.
Trexler was given a $10,000 secured bond.
