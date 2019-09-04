Disney, Royal Caribbean donating $1 million to Bahamas hurricane relief

BAHAMAS (WBTV) - The Walt Disney Company and Royal Caribbean are each donating $1 million to assist the Bahamas with recovery efforts following the devastation Hurricane Dorian left behind.
Dorian ravaged the islands for over a day and a half, leaving several people dead and others trapped amid swirling waters, according to reports.
Walt Disney Company, led by Disney Cruise Line, is donating more than $1 million to help relief and recover efforts in the Bahamas, the team’s communication department announced Wednesday.
Royal Caribbean is committing $1 million to Dorian disaster relief. The cruise line’s partner that is developing the Grand Lucayan resort in Freeport, ITM, is also donating an additional $100,000.
Rebuilding in the Bahamas will be physically and emotionally taxing for many. So far, 7 deaths have been reported, with that number expected to rise, the Associated Press reports.
“We all have watched with broken hearts as Hurricane Dorian brought devastation to the northern Bahamas,” Disney’s external communications manager, Mari Mendez, said. “Having just traveled to Great Abaco for a community event one week before the storm hit, I can tell you firsthand that the people of Grand Bahama and Abaco are our friends, neighbors and co-workers.”
Disney employees in impacted areas of the Bahamas will also have access to a range of resources, Disney says. Disney Castaway Cay and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas employ more than 60 Bahamians from Abaco and Grand Bahama.
"We are loading all kinds of goods onto our ships— generators, water, cleaning supplies, clean sheets, towels, and more—for direct delivery to the Bahamas,” Royal Caribbean in a statement elaborating on their effort plan.
The cruise line also says they are matching every dollar of guest and employee donations to PADF.
“We hope our $1 million donation will provide much-needed relief and help our neighbors, colleagues, and all those impacted by this devastating storm begin the long process of recovery as they work to put their lives and communities back together,” Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger said.
Dorian is expected to reach the Carolina coast by Friday morning.
