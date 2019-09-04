VIDEO: Behind the scenes at the National Weather Service forecast operations in N.C.

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - While covering the approach of Hurricane Dorian at the North Carolina coast, WBTV meteorologist Al Conklin was granted a behind-the-scenes look at the National Weather Service operations.
Conklin met up with Eric Hayden, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist, at the NWS office in Morehead City Wednesday afternoon. They cover all the counties from the Outer Banks all the way down to the Crystal Coast.
From launching weather balloons to issuing evacuations (and who actually issues them), Conklin got a tour of the building and a great inside look at how the NWS works to keep you safe ahead of potentially dangerous weather.
Watch the video above to check it out!
