Temps drop and clouds increase as Dorian moves closer to the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After reaching highs in the upper 80s and low 90s today, light winds and increasing clouds tonight will support lows near 70° and little to no fog formation even across prone mountain valleys.
The latest National Hurricane Center track forecast leaves our region relatively unscathed by Dorian. However, we’ll receive some showers and gusty winds as the outer bands reach into the Piedmont.
Expect anywhere between .25-.5 inch of rainfall Thursday Mainly east of I-77 and south of I-85. Winds will probably prove to be the greater concern; tropical storm force winds (39-74 mph) could reach the Sandhill and western Piedmont communities, while intermittent gust and steady breeze will accompany cloudiness in and west of the Charlotte Metro area.
Dry and warm conditions return Friday afternoon lasting through the weekend.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.