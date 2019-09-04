Temperatures to reach lower 90s today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will return to the upper 80s and lower 90s across the region today under mostly sunny skies ahead of increasing clouds.
A tightening pressure gradient ahead of Hurricane Dorian will support breezy northeast to east winds during the afternoon to early evening hours.
We can`t rule out an isolated shower associated with a weakening front for this evening across the mountains or a few isolated showers in outer bands potentially pushing into areas mainly southeast of Charlotte late tonight.
Light winds and increasing clouds tonight will support lows near 70° and little to no fog formation even across prone mountain valleys.
Hurricane Dorian is forecast to skim along the Southeast coast Thursday through Friday morning.
This track would result in minimal to no impacts for areas west of I-77 although gusty winds are expected across the Piedmont Thursday. Otherwise, dry and warm conditions are expected from Friday through the weekend.
