Suspect accidentally messages deputy, tries to sell drugs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested Tuesday after one accidentally messaged a deputy on Facebook trying to sell drugs.
Darius Jajuan Torrence started a conversation on Facebook messenger stating that he had Subutex for sale.
Little did he know, he was messaging an off-duty officer.
The drug said to be for sale, Subutex, is a narcotic that can treat pain as well as addiction to narcotic pain relievers. This substance has a high risk for addiction and dependence. It can cause respiratory distress and death when taken in high doses or when combined with other substances, especially alcohol.
Torrence, 27, said he wanted to sell fifty Subutex for five dollars per strip, deputies say.
After this discovery, the deputy, along with assistance from narcotics investigators, made arrangements to meet Torrence at the Loves Truck Stop on Mocksville Highway.
Deputy Lowthorp and Deputy Pennell were near Mocksville Highway when they saw a vehicle pull in the parking lot that matched the vehicle description
of the car Torrence said he would be in.
Deputy Pennell stopped the vehicle and met with the driver, Darius Torrence, and his passenger Donavan Eli Lucien Paquette, 23.
After further investigation, the deputies determined that Torrence never had the Subutex and that he admitted he was going take the persons money.
Deputies say that Torrence was unaware the person he was messaging was a deputy.
When the deputies questioned Paquette, he said he gave Torrence $140 to help buy the Subutex. Paquette said they drove to the Loves Truck Stop to get money so Torrence would have enough to purchase the Subutex from a pharmacy.
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell says this isn’t the first time they have seen this kind of fake drug deal.
“We have seen people who engage in drug sales, or alleged drug sales like in this matter, arrange to meet the unsuspecting drug buyers, only to take their money, and drive away or rob them by force after they have met," said Sheriff Campbell. “Our deputy thinking, and acting fast last night helped possibly save someone from getting robbed.”
Torrence and Paquette were both transported to Iredell County Detention Center. Torrence was charged with felony conspiracy to sell and deliver schedule III (Subutex) and attempting to obtain property under false pretense. He was issued a $7,500 secured bond.
Paquette was charged with felony conspiracy to sell and deliver schedule III (Subutex) and served an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear on driving while license revoked and displaying a fictitious tag. He was issued a $6,000 secured bond.
