Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old man from Cleveland Co. possibly headed to W.Va.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for a missing 84-year-old man from Cleveland County, possibly headed to West Virginia.
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Daniel Jones Coon, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Coon is described as a white male, standing 5′9″ tall and weighing around 150 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes.
He was reportedly last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray/white hoodie on Goforth Road at the “3-Points Store.” Officials say Coon may possibly be headed to Bluefield, West Virginia.
Officials gave a vehicle description of a silver pick-up truck, but said there’s no information on the year, make, model or license plate.
Anyone with information about Coon’s whereabouts should call deputies at the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at 704-484-4822.
