SCDOT: I-26 Lane reversals end Wednesday at noon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced the I-26 lane reversals will end on Wednesday at noon.
SCDOT tweeted around 8 p.m. that the operations will cease so emergency personal can seek shelter.
The normal I-26 Westbound lanes toward Columbia will remain open during this time.
The lane reversals began Monday after Governor Henry McMaster declared a mandatory evacuation order for coastal counties.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.