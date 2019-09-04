Police: Man drowns while trying to save girl who fell in lake

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man drowned while he was trying to rescue a child who fell into a lake in Lake City, police said.
Officers said around 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, a child slipped off the edge of the dock and into the water at Lake Park.
A man who was with the little girl and the little girl’s mother jumped in to save her.
People in the park saw the incident and ran over to help. All three were pulled from the water, but the man drowned at the scene.
A bystander tried to perform CPR on him but was not successful in reviving him.
Police have not released any names at this time.
