Man preparing home for Hurricane Dorian dies after fall from ladder in NC

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper announced North Carolina’s first Hurricane Dorian-related death at a press conference Wednesday morning, at least 36 hours before the storm arrives at the coast.
Cooper said the 85-year-old man from Columbus County was on a ladder preparing his home for the incoming storm when he fell and was seriously injured.
He later died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the fall.
“We want to make sure particularly when people are climbing up and boarding up windows - it can be a dangerous activity,” said Cooper. “This gentleman was trying to get his home ready and was up on a ladder and fell off.”
Cooper said he was very sorry to deliver the news.
“It reminds us that preparations for storms can be a dangerous activity,” said the Governor.
The National Hurricane Center says Dorian is producing sustained winds near 105 mph while moving a faster pace of about 9 mph. Dorian’s center is moving close to the Florida-Georgia state line. Hurricane warnings now extend northeastward along the North Carolina coast as Dorian continues its northwestward movement.
Dorian is moving around the western end of the subtropical ridge, and it should re-curve northward and northeastward into the mid-latitude westerlies during the next 24-48 hour. This motion should bring the center of Dorian near or over the coast of North Carolina during the 36-48 hour period.
