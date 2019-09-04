2 injured after road rage leads to fight involving weapon in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say two people suffered injuries after a road rage incident led to a fight in Mint Hill Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Mint Hill Police Department, officers responded to Thompson Road for a disturbance in the road around 5 p.m.
Police say an initial investigation has revealed two drivers were involved in a road rage incident, that lead to a physical altercation leaving both drivers with injuries after a weapon was used.
Injuries are believed to be non-life threatening at this time. Both drivers were taken by Medic to two different medical facilities due to the injuries sustained.
Traffic along Thompson Road was temporarily closed to the immediate area during the investigation.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Mint Hill Police Department at 704-545-1085.
