2 injured in Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people suffered injuries in a shooting in Charlotte Tuesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on North Wendover Road around 9:30 p.m.
Officers responded to the scene in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service.
Upon arrival, officers located one person with a gunshot wound to the leg. Another victim was located with a gunshot wound at Marvin and Billingsley.
Police say all injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
There’s no word on suspects or arrests, and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.