2 injured in Charlotte shooting
By WBTV Web Staff | September 4, 2019 at 1:13 AM EDT - Updated September 4 at 1:13 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people suffered injuries in a shooting in Charlotte Tuesday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on North Wendover Road around 9:30 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service.

Upon arrival, officers located one person with a gunshot wound to the leg. Another victim was located with a gunshot wound at Marvin and Billingsley.

Police say all injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

There’s no word on suspects or arrests, and no further information was released.

