Impact in Rowan County from Dorian likely to minimal, according to local emergency officials

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials with Rowan County Emergency Services has been watching Hurricane Dorian very closely for the last several days.
“We will experience some low-end impacts. Our biggest impact will be winds,” wrote Division Chief T.J. Brown. "The current forecast calls for winds to steadily increase after midnight. Late tomorrow morning you can expect winds around 15 mph with gusts near 30 mph. The windy conditions will remain with us until Friday Afternoon. The forecast also calls for less than a tenth of an inch of rain tomorrow.
This is a good time to make sure that you are prepared. Visit www.readyrowan.org for preparedness tips.
Here is the latest information from the National Hurricane Center on Hurricane Dorian:
Hurricane Dorian (CAT 2) (Advisory #45 – 11:00 AM on 9/4/2019)
- 205 miles S of Charleston, SC
- Moving NNW @ 9 mph
- Maximum sustained winds 105 mph
- See attached graphic for current track forecast.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.