Homicide investigation underway after person killed in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a person was killed in east Charlotte Wednesday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted about the investigation, stating that one person was pronounced deceased on Biscayne Drive, which is just off Eastway Drive. Police did not say how the victim was killed or if any suspects are in custody or being sought.
No names have been released.
Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
