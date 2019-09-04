Government closings due to Hurricane Dorian

Government closures due to Hurricane Dorian:
Carolina Beach activated its’ Emergency Operations Center at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Recreation Center and Freeman Park are closed until further notice. The Town’s mooring field closed effective Wednesday at 8 a.m. No moorings will be allowed until further notice. No debris collection services will be provided until further notice.
New Hanover County offices are closed. All county events, including Friday’s concert at Airlie Gardens, have been canceled. It has not been determined when county offices will reopen.
New Hanover County courthouse will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and remain closed on Thursday and Friday.
The City of Wilmington will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Kure Beach d will remain closed until further notice.
Wave Transit’s fixed-route bus and ADA accessible van service will operate on its normal schedule until further notice. UNCW Seahawk Shuttle services have been cancelled through Friday, Sept. 6 but will resume normal schedule on Monday, Sept. 9.
ABC stores in New Hanover County will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The stores will reopen Thursday, weather pending. The Castle Hayne store is closed until further notice.
Brunswick County government offices will be closed Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Brunswick County District Court cancelled Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Leland Town Hall will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4.
All Columbus County government offices will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Columbus County Courthouse will operate on a normal schedule Wednesday. All courts have been cancelled for Thursday and Friday. The courthouse will be closed on Thursday. A decision about the courthouse closing on Friday will be made at a later date.
Whiteville city offices will close at 2 p.m. Sept. 4th. City Offices will re-open to the Public as electricity is restored and travel is permissible. All scheduled events and activities in the City’s Parks and Recreation Center Department are suspended until further notice with City Parks closing at the time of this press release.
Bladen County District Court cancelled Thursday and Friday.
Pender County government offices will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. All designated essential personnel required for emergency response are to report as scheduled.
Pender County courthouse closed at 12 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed on Thursday and Friday.
Moores Creek National Battlefield is closed, and will reopen after an assessment on access to the park has been made.
Pender County Parks are closed until the storm passes.
**Please note we will not be listing business or medical office closings. Please check with them directly with any questions.
