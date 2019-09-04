Former WBTV news reporter ‘Doing Good’ in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former WBTV News reporter Pam Escobar has a new venture: A podcast called "Do Good Charlotte."
She features GOOD going on in Charlotte, and it’s part of the Queen City Podcast Network. How awesome of her to invite me in to talk about the upcoming Komen Charlotte “Race for the Cure.”
LISTEN HERE: http://www.queencitypodcastnetwork.com/do-good-charlotte.
SIGN UP for #TeamMolly: http://tinyurl.com/TeamMolly2019
Thank you, Pam. Another picture below in comments of the laughter once we were off-air. Miss you in the newsroom, but love what you’re doing for our city.
-Molly
PS: Pam is signing up for our team. And bringing her family. Not just talk, she’s also action.
