Emerald Isle Bridge to close Thursday in NC
The bridge will remain closed until town officials have determined that it is safe for property owners, residents, and the general public to enter the Town.
By WITN Web Staff | September 3, 2019 at 9:25 PM EDT - Updated September 3 at 9:25 PM

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - For safety reasons, the NCSHP will secure the Emerald Isle Bridge beginning at 10:00 AM on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Citizens and visitors should plan to be in a safe location and sheltered before 10:00 AM on Thursday.

Effective 7:00 PM on Thursday the town will enact a town wide curfew.

