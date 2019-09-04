Emerald Isle Bridge to close Thursday in NC

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - For safety reasons, the NCSHP will secure the Emerald Isle Bridge beginning at 10:00 AM on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Citizens and visitors should plan to be in a safe location and sheltered before 10:00 AM on Thursday.
The bridge will remain closed until town officials have determined that it is safe for property owners, residents, and the general public to enter the Town.
Effective 7:00 PM on Thursday the town will enact a town wide curfew.
