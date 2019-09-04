Dorian visits the NC and SC beaches Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Talk about an unwelcome guest! Dorian had made its presence known all along the Florida coast and is getting even closer as it moves up toward GA, SC and NC.
The track has been fairly consistent for about two days now. None of the models are taking the storm closer to the WBTV viewing area.
For us, Dorian will pass close enough to bring cloudy skies and therefore a little cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s tomorrow. There could be a few showers the farther east you go. The mountains and foothills will likely just see a few stray showers – not even related to Dorian.
There could be a few outer bands that bring showers from I77 east. Our easternmost counties of Richmond and Chesterfield have the best chance of seeing measurable rain. Winds may be detectable but not in the damaging category on Thursday.
By Friday, Dorian will be in the very eastern reaches of North Carolina. We will be clearing out during the day as we say good-bye to this storm! The weekend looks hot but dry. Highs will hover close to 90°.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
