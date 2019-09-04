Deputies in Lexington seek missing 50-year-old man after body found at his home

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s assistance in finding Vincent Shivers.
Officials with the department said the 50-year-old man was reported missing after co-workers asked deputies to perform a welfare check at his home located in the 200 block of Carriage Hill Court.
When deputies arrived on Tuesday morning, they found the body of a woman later identified 45-year-old Roselynn Cedeno, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher confirmed.
Officials believe Shivers could be driving a black 2017 F-150 with a South Carolina license tag KDD 528.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Vincent Shivers, please contact the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department at 803-785-8230.
