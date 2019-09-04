City of Rock Hill opens up RV lot for those affected by Hurricane Dorian

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill city officials announced on Tuesday that they would be opening up an RV lot to the public for those affected by Dorian as it approaches the coast.
The lot is located at the Rock Hill BMX Supercross Track off of Riverwalk Parkway.
There are 43 sites located at that location and they are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Electric hookups, water and a central dump location are all located on-site.
Those interested are asked to contact officials at 803-326-2441 or 803-242-4424 for availability and additional information.
