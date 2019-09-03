TeamMollyTuesday: Meet Survivor Angel McCaskill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Angel McCaskill will be at Komen Charlotte’s "Race for the Cure" on October 5th. As a 12-year Survivor, she says she wouldn't miss it. SIGN UP to join her and our team >> http://tinyurl.com/TeamMolly2019.
"I participate not only for myself and my Survivor Squad, but also for the newly diagnosed," she said. "I want to show other women they can not only survive, but thrive."
Angel is a force. Anyone who meets her loves her energy and attitude. She has been on our team since Day One, and we couldn't appreciate her more.
Angel (what a name) found her own lump. It was in July of 2007. A week later, she got the confirmation.
"My entire body went numb and I couldn't believe my ears," she said, "One of the most terrifying things a woman can hear are the words 'You have breast cancer.'"
Hers was Stage 2 triple negative breast carcinoma. Angel underwent chemotherapy, a mastectomy, and reconstruction surgery. Again, she has now been cancer-free for 12 years.
"The Race for the Cure is the best morning in Charlotte -- the power you feel is indescribable," she said. "I've been on WBTV News #TeamMolly for years and wouldn't miss it for anything."
Ha. (Swear I didn't ask her to say that.) Way to have me smiling, Angel. I'm going to pin this post to the top of the page so it's easy for everyone to find the link to sign up.
#TeamMollyTuesday
