1 shot in leg at party in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was shot in the leg at a party in southeast Charlotte Monday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at a party on Sam Drenan Road at an open field/park around 7:30 p.m.
A confrontation led to the shooting at the party.
A male victim arrived at the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital by an unknown individual. Police did not say how old he was.
No one has been arrested at this time, but police say they are working to determine if the victim knew the suspect or not. No other injuries were reported.
Officers say an occupied house and an occupied apartment were both shot into. An unoccupied car was also struck by a bullet.
At this point, police say it does not appear that the apartment, house or car were actually being targeted.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.