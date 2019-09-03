September 3rd: Brinn Andrew. Diagnosed at 20-months-old. Not old enough to say she felt badly.

**NOTE**: These 30 September #MollysKids stories highlight REAL kids in our community who battle. The stories are meant to be shared and educate about pediatric cancer, as they have every September since 2013. This year, I also encourage you to comment below with a message. Not to me. Please don’t write me. Write the family. Say something to the child. Maybe consider it like sending a handwritten card, only easier. The families will read your words. Promise. They don’t and won’t think you’re a stranger. For many of them, in fact, you’ll represent hope. You are support. Cancer can feel like an island – let them know you are present. The Good, the Bad and the Always Real. Right? Every post. Every day. Thank you.