September 2nd. Lincoln County is on board.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - September 2nd:
Michelle Love knows pain is a big motivator.
She lost her son BJ Correll in March of 2016 to leukemia. He was a handsome, athletic, smart, life-ahead-of-him young guy when first diagnosed… and Michelle and her daughter Carly – BJ’s beloved younger sister – never thought they’d lose him.
Two weeks ago though, Michelle found herself in front of Lincoln County Commissioners.
More than three years after she lost her son, her will to fight as a mother is stronger than ever.
“I want the world to understand what pediatric cancer does to families,” she said. “I will never stop trying to make everyone understand.”
That’s why she stood in front of local government officials late last month. She was asking commissioners to declare September 2019 as Lincoln County Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – she had sent them a proclamation in advance and everything. Many of us know September is a month where people focus on pediatric cancer she told them… but candidly… many people do not.
“I really wasn’t sure what to expect,” Michelle said. “So I was surprised when Chairman Carrol Mitchem stood up and was holding a plaque that displayed the proclamation on letterhead. It had been made official. We are proud to say Lincoln County knows what September is about, and happy our community takes it seriously on behalf of us who have fought this fight.”
Here's the link to the video from that county commission meeting >> https://tinyurl.com/BJProclamationMKs
Also, if you want to know more about what Michelle and Carly are doing in the spirit of BJ with the Foundation they established, go to @Cure For BJ Round 2. (https://www.facebook.com/CureForBJRound2/) Anyone can make a difference. Big or small isn’t important. Caring enough to influence and educate. -Molly
PS: This beautiful photo of Michelle and BJ was on the day they were supposed to be discharged after his initial diagnosis. It was the last photo taken by @Flashes of Hope, a fantastic charity that takes beautiful pictures of kids who battle. Right before the last shot, Michelle reached around and kissed him on the cheek.
**NOTE**: These 30 September #MollysKids stories highlight REAL kids in our community who battle or have battled. The stories are meant to be shared and educate, as they have every September since 2013. This year, I also encourage you to comment below. Not with a message to me. Please don’t write me. Write the family. In this case, write Michelle. Consider it like sending a handwritten card, only easier. She will read your words. Promise. Your words are hope. You are support. Cancer can feel like an island – let these families sharing their truths know you are present. The Good, the Bad and the Always Real. Right? Every post. Every day. Thank you.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.