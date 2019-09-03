September 2nd. Lincoln County is on board.

**NOTE**: These 30 September #MollysKids stories highlight REAL kids in our community who battle or have battled. The stories are meant to be shared and educate, as they have every September since 2013. This year, I also encourage you to comment below. Not with a message to me. Please don’t write me. Write the family. In this case, write Michelle. Consider it like sending a handwritten card, only easier. She will read your words. Promise. Your words are hope. You are support. Cancer can feel like an island – let these families sharing their truths know you are present. The Good, the Bad and the Always Real. Right? Every post. Every day. Thank you.