Residents and businesses in Surfside Beach, SC, prepare for Dorian

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTV) - A state of emergency has been declared in Horry County, South Carolina, that includes Myrtle Beach and most of the Grand Strand.
The beach was busy on Tuesday, many folks enjoying the sand and surf, but for residents and businesses, Dorian is top of mind.
Roger Booher’s son-in-law as helping him get ready. His house is only a couple blocks from the ocean.
“Picking up fuel, we’re doing maintenance on the generator, making sure we have a back-up generator, stocking up on food and water, jsut in case, and then boarding windows,” said Brian Wilson.
They’ve been through it before and say they prefer to stay. Roger and his son-in-law Brian believe they’ve done was is necessary, and are hoping Dorian keeps a distance
“They don’t know if it’s coming in or staying out, I hope it stays out," Roger says.
At the Surfside Walmart, Rachel was loading up on water.
“Just to make sure and ready, have what we need," Rachel said. "This will be our fourth, first one we’re going to stay for.”
And at the Surfside Pier and restaurant, a notice of an early closing and a wish for a good outcome, with a sign saying “we hope all will come through the storm safely.”
